Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

