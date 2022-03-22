Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $621.26 million, a PE ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

