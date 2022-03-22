Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.12. The company has a market capitalization of £349.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29).

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

