Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

THS stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £443.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.24. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

