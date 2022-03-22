Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 161.25% from the company’s previous close.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

