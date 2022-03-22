Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY):

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93).

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84).

3/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

1/21/2022 – Deutsche Post had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

