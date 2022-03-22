Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

