Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,230 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

