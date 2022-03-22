Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
CRT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.52.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.