Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

CRT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

