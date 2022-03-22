Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

