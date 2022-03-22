Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

