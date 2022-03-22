Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $72.32 million and $6.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00007022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,044,870 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

