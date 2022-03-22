New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.68 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
