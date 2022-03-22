New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 112,873.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.68 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.