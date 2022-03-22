$0.81 EPS Expected for Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Workday posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:WDAY opened at $242.84 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

