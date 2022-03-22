Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

