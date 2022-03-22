NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SFD stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.17. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

