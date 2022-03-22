Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

