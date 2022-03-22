Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

