Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

