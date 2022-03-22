GFS Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,543 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 39,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 193,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

