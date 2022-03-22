Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

