Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

LLY opened at $289.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

