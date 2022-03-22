FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.09), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

