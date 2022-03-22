FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.09), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.
A number of research firms have commented on FAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
