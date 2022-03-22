DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $293,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 365,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

