Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

