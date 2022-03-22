Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

