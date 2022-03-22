DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $25.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

