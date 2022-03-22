$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $77.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.