Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

