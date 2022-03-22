Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 423,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 279,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 242,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

