Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.