5,867 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

