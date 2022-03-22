Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

