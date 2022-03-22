Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

GRPH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

