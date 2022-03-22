Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.57) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 958.13 ($12.61).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 738.80 ($9.73) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 816.39. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

