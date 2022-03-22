Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,816 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,517,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

