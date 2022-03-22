Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

