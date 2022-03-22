Xion Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,566.25 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $180,566.25 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

