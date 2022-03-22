ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.18 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

