Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $2.35 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

