Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

