Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
Perrigo stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
