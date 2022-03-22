Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

