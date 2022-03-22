Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

