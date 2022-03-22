U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 22,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

