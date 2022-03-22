Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

