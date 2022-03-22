Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

