Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 915 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

