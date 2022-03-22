Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

SMWB stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,788,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

