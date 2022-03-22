Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £548.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.63). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.66) to GBX 231 ($3.04) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.47).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

