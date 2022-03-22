Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,635 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,635 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

